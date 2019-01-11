REPORT: Cincinnati Bengals Will Likely Hire Zac Taylor As Their New Head Coach

The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly going to try to hire Zac Taylor as their next head coach.

According to ProFootballTalk, Taylor, who is the Rams QB coach, is the man the Bengals are zeroed in on, but won’t be able to hire him until the season is over for Los Angeles. (RELATED: Here Were The Best Moments From Wild Card Weekend In The NFL)

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported that it’s Taylor’s “job to lose” at this point.

Bengals would like to hire Rams’ QB coach Zac Taylor after Los Angeles’ season ends, league sources tell @mortreport and me. It looks like it is Taylor’s job to lose. He is the preferred choice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2019

To be honest with all of you, I don’t know a ton about Taylor. He clearly knows what he’s doing with quarterbacks because Jared Goff has played incredibly well under his tutelage.

Even Johnny Manziel tweeted out a shining endorsement of his coaching skills.

Incredible coach. Learned something from the guy every single day I was around him. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 11, 2019

What I do know for sure is that just about everybody is trying their best to find the next Sean McVay. The Cardinals hired Kingsbury, and now it looks like the Bengals are primed to hire a direct understudy of the Rams head coach.

Stay tuned because things will likely move very fast once the Rams have wrapped up their season. It should be interesting to follow how all these young coaches do in this new era of professional football.

