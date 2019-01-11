Chuck Grassley Says Trump Should Not Use National Emergency Powers For Border Wall

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley said President Donald Trump should not use emergency powers to build a wall or barrier on the southern border Friday morning.

“The president is threatening emergency action, a national emergency declaration. I don’t think he should do that. I think it’s a bad precedent. And it contravenes the power of the purse that comes from the elected representatives of the people,” Grassley said in a CNBC “Squawk Box” interview.

As Trump traveled to the southern border to meet with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials to discuss border security, Republicans have been lobbying members of Congress to come to an agreement on a bill that would fund the government and protect the borders, which Grassley said Democrats need to come to a “compromise” on.

“I don’t understand why there can’t be a compromise here,” Grassley continued. “We have so many senators and a lot of House members that have already supported 650 miles of fence.”

Grassley’s comments come less than 24 hours after Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said it is time for Trump to use emergency powers to build a wall. (RELATED: Graham Says It Is Time For Trump To Use ‘Emergency Powers’ To Build The Wall)

“Speaker Pelosi’s refusal to negotiate on funding for a border wall/barrier, even if the government were to be reopened, virtually ends the congressional path to funding for a border wall/barrier,” Graham said in a Thursday statement. “It is time for President Trump to use emergency powers to fund the construction of a border wall/barrier,” he continued. “I hope it works.”

Trump warned Democrats he might declare a national emergency if they cannot come to an agreement soon.

