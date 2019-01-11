Pick Up A 65-Inch 4K UHD TV For Only $400

Did you miss out on upgrading your TV last Black Friday? Don’t sweat it. Walmart just dropped the price of the Sceptre 65-inch 4K UHD TV from $900 to $400.

The Sceptre 65-Inch 4K UHD TV is a traditional television (not a smart TV) that offers a vivid image with 4K clarity that’s competitive with TVs two to three times as expensive. And while the name may not immediately ring a bell like Samsung or Vizio, the Sceptre 65-Inch 4K UHD TV boasts some pretty impressive specs, including LED backlighting, 2160p resolution, and a refresh rate of 60Hz. This TV is highly functional as well, offering 4 HDMI 2.0 inputs, which allow for streaming of 4K content through HDMI, as well as a Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) port to connect your smartphone to the TV.

If looking to step up your TV game into the world of 4K but aren’t looking for all the additional bells and whistles of a smart TV, the Sceptre 65-Inch 4K UHD TV is one of the best options on the market. And at $500 off its original price at Walmart, it’s virtually a steal.

