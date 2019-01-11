Pick Up A 65-Inch 4K UHD TV For Only $400
Did you miss out on upgrading your TV last Black Friday? Don’t sweat it. Walmart just dropped the price of the Sceptre 65-inch 4K UHD TV from $900 to $400.
The Sceptre 65-Inch 4K UHD TV is a traditional television (not a smart TV) that offers a vivid image with 4K clarity that’s competitive with TVs two to three times as expensive. And while the name may not immediately ring a bell like Samsung or Vizio, the Sceptre 65-Inch 4K UHD TV boasts some pretty impressive specs, including LED backlighting, 2160p resolution, and a refresh rate of 60Hz. This TV is highly functional as well, offering 4 HDMI 2.0 inputs, which allow for streaming of 4K content through HDMI, as well as a Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) port to connect your smartphone to the TV.
Sceptre 65″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV (U650CV-U) on sale for $399.99
If looking to step up your TV game into the world of 4K but aren’t looking for all the additional bells and whistles of a smart TV, the Sceptre 65-Inch 4K UHD TV is one of the best options on the market. And at $500 off its original price at Walmart, it’s virtually a steal.
The Sceptre 65-Inch 4K UHD TV is on sale at Walmart for $399.99.
Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.