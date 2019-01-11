Jaguars Cornerback Jalen Ramsey Says He’s Not Taking Any ‘Ls’ In 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey recently got a bit bizarre on Twitter.

Ramsey, who is known as one of the loudest guys in the league, tweeted Thursday afternoon, “No Ls in 2019, only lessons.”

No Ls in 2019, only lessons — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 10, 2019

I’ve got some bad news for Ramsey, and he might not want to hear it. I have no doubt at all that the Jaguars will be taking plenty of “Ls” in the new year. (RELATED: The Loudest Player In The NFL Gets Served A Hot Plate Of Karma By QB He Dissed)

Did everybody forget the year they just had? The Jags were awful, and Ramsey was so loud the entire year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Ramsey (2.0) (@jalenramsey) on Nov 13, 2018 at 7:42am PST

Generally speaking, you should shut the hell up when you’re losing. Celebrations and noise are for winners. Silence is for people who can’t win when it matters.

I hope like hell Ramsey takes more losses in 2019 than he knows what to do with. I’m really getting tired of his antics.

Don’t be out here on Twitter talking about “lessons” and a new year. Focus on winning football games. Imagine how much better he’d be if he spent all the time in front of the camera practicing instead. That would probably have been a much better decision.

I knew we were in for an entertaining 2019, and Ramsey has me thinking I won’t be disappointed.

