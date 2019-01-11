Meghan McCain Yells At ‘View’ Producers Following Her Michael Cohen Comments: ‘Don’t Censor Us’

Meghan McCain blasted producers Friday on “The View” after she labeled President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen a jackass.

It happened during a panel discussion on the ABC talkshow. In a segment about how Cohen planned to “spill the tea to Democrats in congress and to all of America” about Trump allegedly paying “hush money” to pornstar Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal and other “dish.” (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

Abby Huntsman told her co-hosts not to forget who Cohen is and reminded them that “he’s out for himself, don’t forget. Michael Cohen is out for himself and save his reputation.”

“He’s got real veracity problems because he’s lied before under oath,” Sunny Hostin agreed. “I think he’s pled guilty and he’s going to get three years in prison so he’s clearly trying to get a deal and so people may not believe him. They may believe him. But we’re going to get some pretty juicy tidbits from him.”

“How much will we get from this though, because Elijah Cummings has already come out and saying they are going to work with Mueller on this,” Huntsman argued. “And he’s going to tell them how much they can ask right?”

“Well he already did 70 hours of testimony, 70 hours,” Meghan McCain interjected. “I can’t imagine doing anything for 70 hours, let alone talking about one experience. I mean, you’re the prosecutor. That seems like a hell of a lot of time for me.”

“We don’t know what we don’t know as we all have said before,” she added. “But if it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s probably a duck. And I think we are probably going to get some information. Will it be the damning Trump is imprisoned and impeached moment, probably not, since it never is so far.” (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Admits To Discussing Sex ‘Questions’ With Underage Neil Patrick Harris)

McCain, who seems to rarely hold back her thoughts, continued, “I honestly think Michael Cohen was a jackass from day one and I continue to think he’s a jackass. I don’t know what he could probably say to change that.”

“Here’s the thing though, he’s Donald Trump’s jackass,” Ana Navarro replied. “And he was Donald Trump’s jackass from over a decade.”

“Sorry, apparently you’re not allowed to say that, Ana. I just got it in my ear,” McCain snapped back. “Sorry. Sorry, I can’t say that. “But the audience is in agreement with us that that guy seems shady.”

“I’m sorry, don’t censor us on what we’re allowed to say about a guy like Michael Cohen who’s about to rot in jail,” she blasted back once more.

The ladies then continued arguing about Cohen, his connection to the president and whether or not he was an “accurate reflection of Donald Trump.”