Morning Mirror: TV Reporter Checks Up On Washington Strip Club

Quote of the Day:

“How about actually reading the story?” Here.

—Betsy Rothstein, editor, The Mirror.

Just to reiterate…

The story is about how your enemies – who Betsy describes as both horrible and evil – conjured up this fake nude and spread it online. You must just be trying to score cheap political points since there is no way you could have a real issue with her post https://t.co/zvCitCHbKn https://t.co/rh621rVDlu — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) January 10, 2019

Local TV reporter checks up on Washington, D.C., strip club

Wednesday: “Stripper from Archibald’s downtown just stopped us before our live shot to say that business is ‘way down’ in light of shutdown [sic]. I’ll be pitching this tomorrow.” — Van Applegate, Fox5DC.

Thursday: “UPDATE: Had to come investigate for myself. But after being here and speaking to spokesperson, @Archibalds_DC says they are on par to meet numbers from last month. No drastic slowdown due to #shutdown.” —Van Applegate.

Monica Lewinsky reacts to the ABC special

“No.” — Lewinsky when asked if the Thursday night special on the scandal involving her and former President Bill Clinton was “authorized.”

A nickname she once called Clinton to his face: “Butthead.”

The Observer

Max Tani is a media reporter for The Daily Beast.

every few months i remember this picture exists pic.twitter.com/GLwDwtx4gW — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) January 10, 2019

Journo. Jeff Bezos. Sex. Why?

“Honestly. who would want to have an affair with freaking Jeff Bezos?” — Pardes Seleh, former scriptwriter, Fox News. (RELATED: See The Steamy Texts Bezos Sent His Girlfriend)

Confessional

“Eager to learn absolutely everything about the Bezos divorce!!!!!” — Naomi Fry, staff writer, The New Yorker.

Valerie Jarrett has a travel tip

“I passed through security yesterday at Midway airport in Chicago [and] thanked the dedicated TSA agents who showed up for work even though they are not being paid. Please thank them too if you travel. This shutdown is awful for so many federal workers [and] putting us all at risk.” — Valerie Jarrett, former White House Chief of Staff to ex-President Obama.

A Convo Between Don Jr. and Jim Acosta

“Doesn’t take a side as a White House correspondent whatsoever … ” — Joe Concha, media writer, The Hill, referring to CNN’s Jim Acosta.

On Thursday, he got a ‘thanks’ from White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

ACOSTA: “I found some steel slats down on the border. But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation.. at least not in the McAllen TX area of the border where Trump will be today.”

TRUMP Jr.: “Of course you don’t Jim. That’s because walls work. Thanks for your help proving @realDonaldTrump’s point and simultaneously creating one of the best self-own videos ever!!!”

ACOSTA: “It’s a little strange Don. You guys seem to be saying the current measures in place are working. Does that mean your dad should reopen the government and get federal employees back to work? #byebye”

TRUMP Jr.: “I know this might be hard for you to comprehend Jimbo, but the reason why all of Twitter has been mocking you today is because you were at a part of the border WITH A WALL. So yes, of course it was working. Replicate that across the border [and] we’ll all be safer. #RealNews #ByeBye”

ACOSTA: “Totally get it Don. Thanks for setting me straight. So you’re headed down to Mexico to pick up the check? #buhbye”

Former CNN reporter dunks on Acosta

“I am *shocked* that a glib video, customized for re-tweets and filmed in broad daylight along one of the more secure parts of the RGV by a reporter who parachuted in for the day, did not reveal anything dramatic.” — Peter Hamby, host, Snapchat’s “Good Luck America.”

More fallout from Beto’s trip to the dentist

“Definitely not a cult or anything when the fearless leader Instagrams his dentist appointment and his followers lose their minds.” — Caleb Hull, director of content, Targeted Victory.

“I sure hope @BetoORourke isn’t due for a prostate exam.” — Charles Pierce, lefty writer, Esquire.

Spotted in Washington: ex-Sen. Al Franken

Franken, a Democrat who represented Minnesota, resigned in 2017 after a photograph surfaced of the senator touching a woman’s breasts while she slept.

“Spotted with a rollerbag [sic] getting off the Metro at Union Station: Al Franken.” —Burgess Everett, Politico.

A love note to The Daily Wire‘s Ben Shapiro

“If you ever fancied yourself a journalist, and you needed more evidence to show than was already available for many years that Steve King was a racist, please retire and fuck off forever.” —Asawin Suebsaeng, reporter, The Daily Beast.

Gossip Roundup

NYP‘s Page Six: More Bezos than you ever wanted to know. Here. You may want to cover your eyes for this one: “He is big,” an anonymous source tells Page Six.

Juanita Broaddrick‘s nickname for California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff: “Schiff for Brains.” Here.

Politico Mag: The only “impeachment guide” you’ll ever need. Here. Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib‘s “impeach the motherfucker” makes the lede.

SAM NUNBERG … “Some Friday fun: Sam Nunberg confirmed to me that he is appearing in front of the Senate Intel Committee tomorrow morning.” — Emily Jane Fox, Vanity Fair, MSNBC.

Journo Hate Mail

Splinter News‘s Sophie Weiner tweets that she has been “called out.” She then posted this note from a reader:

Mirror reader apparently didn’t like my Ocasio-Cortez piece

Which you can read here.

Ari Chutjian: “I mean honestly, how do you not disgust yourself?”

Ari Chutjian: “Publishing fake nudes of congresswoman? Stop scratching, you’ve already hit the bottom.”

Me: “How about actually reading the story before coming to ridiculous conclusions? But, of course, you are free to think whatever you want.”

Ari Chutjian: “Yeah you buried the truth in there somewhere so you did your due diligence [sic]. How pathetic. I bet you love talking about the fake mainstream media too. SMH”

Me: “Not one word of my story has changed. You can be ignorant, or you can actually read my story with comprehension.”

Me: “And the only thing that is pathetic here is you writing me with this bullshit.”

Ari Chutjian: “No the only pathetic thing here is your sad excuse for journalism. How about you read some of that fake mainstream media to learn things like how to write and what are ethics [sic]. Go back to your birdcage-liner gutter paper, I’m done with you.”

(Internal thought bubble: ‘What are ethics????’)

Me: “Good. I never want to hear from you again.”