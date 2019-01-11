Murray State Basketball Player Ja Morant Throws Down Insane Dunk Over Defender

Murray State star guard Ja Morant threw down a sickening dunk in a Thursday night win over UT Martin.

Morant, who is considered an elite NBA prospect, went right over the top of his defender.

I know we’ve got a long ways to go before the season is over, but this is a very strong candidate for dunk of the year. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

You can watch the crazy video below.

That dunk is absolutely absurd, especially when you consider Morant is only 6’3″. That’s not exactly the height of a giant, but he still elevated with absolute ease.

The last guy to play at a school the size of Murray State with this much athleticism was Damian Lillard, and we all know how that turned out in the NBA. Lillard became an NBA star.

It looks like Morant has all the necessary athleticism to do the exact same.

That was one hell of an impressive dunk. Nothing is more fun than watching shorts guys (by basketball standards) take flight.

