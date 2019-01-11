NBA Star Accused Of Punching A Man In The Groin, Stealing His Phone

NBA star Nick Young has been accused of hitting a man at a popular car wash in Los Angeles earlier this month.

According to TMZ, the shooting guard and small forward was at a busy car wash in the LA area on Jan. 4 when a man tried to take his picture. Young told the man he didn’t want his photo taken, but when the man kept trying to get a snap of him, Young erupted. He allegedly struck him in the groin and snatched the guy’s phone. (RELATED: More NBA Drama: NBA Star Denies Calling His Opponent ‘Gay’ In Bizarre Presser)

Nobody was arrested but the police were called to the scene and took a report. Law enforcement is currently investigating the incident. But this is hardly the first time Young has been in trouble with the law.

Swaggy P, as he is often referred to, was arrested in August 2018 for obstruction of justice and he was sued in 2016 for reportedly attacking another man during a church league game of pickup basketball.

This is an ongoing situation. We’ll update it when we have more info.

