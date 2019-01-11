Angel Parents Deliver Message About The Border Crisis: ‘Ms. Pelosi, This Is Our Son’

Angel parents D.J. and Wendy Corcoran joined Laura Ingraham on Thursday evening to discuss the death of their son Pierce — allegedly at the hands of an illegal immigrant — and the fact that Democrats and multiple media outlets repeatedly refer to the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border as a “manufactured crisis.”

WATCH:

Ingraham began the segment Thursday by asking D.J. Corcoran, spokesman for the Knoxville Fire Department, how he felt about the way victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants were being addressed.

“It really ticks me off, when I see Pelosi acting like a 3-year-old and saying that it’s fabricated,” Corcoran began. “Ms. Pelosi, this is our son, this is Pierce Corcoran. He is dead. His death is real. His death is real. It’s not fabricated. He died at the hands of an illegal immigrant. We’re upset about that. We feel that the government owes the American people better than what we’re getting right now. And it really just upsets us when we hear you saying that, basically, that it doesn’t matter. Well, it matters to us.”

Pierce Corcoran, 22, was killed when an illegal immigrant reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic. Francisco Eduardo Franco Cambrany, 44, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in addition to driving without a license or insurance. And according to prosecutors, he is also currently facing the threat of deportation. (RELATED: 22-Year-Old Son Of Knoxville Fire Captain Killed By Illegal Immigrant)

The Corcorans ended the segment by remembering their son. D.J. explained:

He loved sports. He loved people. He just had a new girlfriend, that he had been with for I guess about six months. Really, just starting to come out of his shyness, starting to become a young man. At Christmas, had brothers and sisters, there’s seven of us, they were commenting on how he was starting to just, you know, come out of his shell. And be an adult. He’s been robbed, we’ve been robbed.

“We’ve been robbed, yes,” Wendy agreed.

Follow Virginia on Twitter