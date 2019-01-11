Piers Morgan Hospitalized. Here’s What We Know

Piers Morgan was hospitalized at a facility in London this week, according to a report Friday evening.

The British entertainment figure and “Good Morning Britain” host, informed his 6.5 million Twitter followers Friday that he had been doing “extensive hospital tests,” this week.

“Bad news … after some extensive hospital tests this morning, it appears I’m not going to die,” the entertainer, 53, wrote. “I can only apologise [sic] for all the upset & offence [sic] I know this development will cause.”

Bad news… after some extensive hospital tests this morning it appears I’m not going to die.

I can only apologise for all the upset & offence I know this development will cause. pic.twitter.com/nElsB9aPV4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 11, 2019

It is not immediately clear what put Morgan in the hospital in the first place or why he is still there. (RELATED: Amy Schumer Hospitalized. Here’s What We Know)

The U.K.’s Mirror is reporting that Piers is expected to make a return to “Good Morning Britain” come Monday morning.

We’ll keep you updated.

