Save $120 On These Beats By Dr. Dre Headphones

There are dozens of great deals available during the Best Buy 2-Day Sale, but our favorite was the deep discount on the Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Headphones. These retail for $299.99, but you can get them for $179.99 right now in select colors!

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones – Matte Silver on sale for $179.99

These headphones come highly recommended from Best Buy customers; 97 percent would recommend this product, which received an average rating of 4.8/5 stars from thousands of customers. Many comment on the award-winning sound quality and comfortable fit. These wireless headphones feature Class 1 Bluetooth technology, cushioned earcups and an adjustable fit, and on-ear controls. The battery life lasts up to 40 hours, and a quick five-minute charge gets you three hours of use.

These come in matte silver and matte gold at this price, and will only be on sale through Saturday, so take advantage of this deal while it lasts!

