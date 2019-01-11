Save Nearly $200 On This Dell Inspiron Laptop
The 15.6” Dell Inspiron 15 5000 (5575) Laptop comes packed with features. It’s got a 1 TB hard drive, 4GB of RAM, and an anti-glare 15.6” FHD display. There’s also the latest AMD Ryzen Processor with Radeon RX Vega Graphics. It all comes in a lightweight design, so you can take powerful performance with you anywhere.
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 (5575) Laptop, 15.6”, AMD Ryzen™ 5 2500U with Radeon™ Vega8 Graphics, 1TB HDD, 4GB RAM, i5575-A403BLK-PUS on sale for $379
What’s more, this laptop is a great bargain, and it’s on sale right now at Walmart for even less. While the Dell Inspiron retails for $549, you can get it for just $379 right now. Plus shipping is free! It even comes in four gorgeous color choices.
