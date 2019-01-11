Trail Of Panties: Shoplifter Leads Police On 100 MPH Chase While Littering Lingerie On Roads

Your first name

An Indiana woman reportedly led police on a dangerous high-speed police chase as bras and panties flew out her car’s window Wednesday night.

Holly Sansone, 34, allegedly was driving away from police at nearly 100 mph, running through red lights, sideswiping vehicles and almost crashing into a vehicle head-on. She is suspected of robbing a Kohl’s store in Portage, Indiana, according to the The Northwest Indiana Times.

The chase reportedly started around 6:30 p.m. after a police officer confronted Sansone about stealing various items.

“I’ve gotta go,” Sansone allegedly said, before speeding off.

The chase ended when Sansone’s car tires blew out.

She allegedly stole $445 worth of items: four bras, 14 pairs of underwear, some air freshener refills and candles, The Associated Press reported.

She will face charges for escaping and resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and theft. (RELATED: Deer Poacher Required To Watch ‘Bambi’ As Part Of His Sentence)

Portage is around one hour away from Chicago.

