Ted Cruz: The Pelosi-Schumer Response To Trump Looked Like A Hostage Video

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Caller, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas called the response to the recent presidential address from Democratic leaders “one of the most frightening things I have ever seen.” Cruz referred to the response as a “hostage video,” joking that “I’m virtually certain that Nancy is blinking ‘SOS’ as Schumer is talking.”

It was President Donald Trump’s first primetime Oval Office address on Tuesday.

The president made the case for a southern border wall in the midst of the government shutdown over funding for such physical security. (RELATED: Trump: Government Shutdown Could Last As Long As A Year)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer gave the official party response to Trump’s address. Many thought the staging for the Pelosi-Schumer response was strange and their delivery was wooden. The internet immediately roasted Democrats for the odd response to the Trump speech.

