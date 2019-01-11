‘True Detective’ Returns To HBO Sunday Night. Here’s What The Fans Need To Know

“True Detective” turns returns for its third season Sunday night, and that’s a reason to celebrate.

The HBO hit show hasn’t been on television for over three years. That all ends Sunday night, and you know we’re ready to celebrate.

According to the network, the plot of the new season is, “the third season sees detectives investigating a grisly crime involving two missing children in the heart of the Ozarks.” (RELATED: ‘True Detective‘ Is One Of The Most Underrated Shows Ever Made For A Very Simple Reason)

Sounds like that’s something we should all be watching.

The third season is led by Mahershala Ali. Is it the same as Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson? No, but he’s still one hell of a great actor.

I have no doubt at all that Ali can provide us with some exceptionally dark content that twists our brains up.

Do you know where I’ll be Sunday night? Planted right on my couch, a few Miller Lites deep and a bucket of popcorn in my lap ready to consume.

“True Detective” returning Sunday night is like seeing that girl you used to regularly be with in college after moving away for three years. Sometimes, you don’t realize how much you missed it until she’s back sitting across from you.

All you guys out there know what I’m talking about right now. I’m nervous, anxious and incredibly excited for everything on the horizon. Let’s get to it!

