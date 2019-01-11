Trump Thanks Acosta For ‘Sales Pitch’ On Border Wall: ‘Good Job Yesterday’

President Donald Trump thanked CNN’s Jim Acosta on Friday afternoon for his “sales pitch” on the border wall.

After hosting a round table discussion on border security, Trump took several questions with regard to the ongoing partial government shutdown — poised to be the longest in history by the end of the day on Friday.

The president stated that he would prefer to see the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border addressed by Congress, but reiterated his warning that if Congress were unable to come to an agreement, he would declare a national emergency.

“We have a country that is under siege,” Trump explained. “People don’t like the word invasion. We’re being invaded by criminals and drugs and I want to stop it. I want the Democrats to come back Washington and to vote. Thank you very much, thank you, everybody. Thank you.”

Reporters continued to shout questions over each other as Trump sat back, clearly finished with the discussion. But then he turned to CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta and said, “Good job yesterday. I appreciate your sales pitch. I appreciate your sales pitch.”

TRUMP: Good job yesterday, I appreciate your sales pitch ACOSTA: I didn’t see any danger on the border Mr. President. TRUMP: That’s because we had a wall. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 11, 2019

On Thursday, while traveling with the president as he visited the border in McAllen, Texas, Acosta shared a video of himself walking along a part of the border that already has a wall — and noting how safe and “tranquil” it was.

I found some steel slats down on the border. But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation.. at least not in the McAllen TX area of the border where Trump will be today. pic.twitter.com/KRoLdszLUu — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 10, 2019

Many responded to Acosta’s video by saying that it was safe and tranquil there because there was already a wall. (RELATED: Tucker Mocks ‘Renaissance Poet’ Jim Acosta For Border Wall Video)

Just hours after his video was posted, Acosta’s own network reported a grisly scene less than 100 miles away — several burned-out vehicles and some 20 charred bodies that were allegedly the result of a fight between rival gangs.

