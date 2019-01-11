The Vatican Is Exploring Options To Send A Team To The Olympics
Big things ahead for The Vatican.
A new report by the Associated Press suggests the holy country is creating a team of Swiss guards to compete in various track and field events, possibly to make a run (no pun intended) for the Olympics. (RELATED: Remember Usain Bolt? He’s Now Running In Zero Gravity)
The team will be called The Holy See and will feature a collection of about 60 runners comprised of “Swiss Guards, priests, nuns, pharmacists and even a 62-year-old professor,” the AP writes.
The Vatican’s official Instagram account confirmed the news on Friday.
“Two honorary members include Buba Jallow of the Gambia and Amsou Visse of Senegal, young immigrants who survived the Mediterranean crossing,” the post says. “The official kickoff takes place on 20 January in Rome, for a Race dedicated to Miguel Sanchez, the Argentine runner and poet who disappeared during the dictatorship.”
The team does say it plans on going to the Olympics, but it could be a long ways away.
For now, the team’s aim “is to promote through sport messages of solidarity, (and to) fight against racism and all kinds of violence,” a spokesperson tells CBS Sports.
It sounds like this could be a dream team.