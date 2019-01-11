Yara Greyjoy Favored To Be The First Character Killed In Season Eight Of ‘Game Of Thrones’
Yara Greyjoy isn’t expected to survive long in the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones.”
The odds, according to MyBookie Sportsbook, are as follows:
- Yara Greyjoy: +200
- Theon Greyjoy: +400
- The Mountain: +500
- Euron Greyjoy: +800
- Tormund Giantsbane: +800
- Bronn: +1000
- The Hound: +1200
- Jorah Mormont: +1400
- Davos Seaworth: +1600
Does everybody share the same first observation that I did here? No major character is expected to get knocked out first. (RELATED: A New Study Predicts Who Will Die In Final ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Season. It Could Be A Bloodbath)
That’s good news. I might have to become a recluse if they took down my girl Daenerys early in the season.
I would be absolutely devastated. We all know that she’s my girl and that Daenerys is the true hero of the show. This is just a fact everybody should come to accept.
Other than her, Jon Snow and Tyrion, they can all die in my eyes. Let the blood flow. I couldn’t care less if Yara gets her throat slit or stabbed to death. Her death would mean nothing to me.
Let the carnage rain down from the high heavens for the eighth and final season. It really can’t get here soon enough.
View this post on Instagram
You can catch season eight on HBO in April. It’s going to be awesome.