Yara Greyjoy Favored To Be The First Character Killed In Season Eight Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

Yara Greyjoy isn’t expected to survive long in the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones.”

The odds, according to MyBookie Sportsbook, are as follows:

Yara Greyjoy: +200

Theon Greyjoy: +400

The Mountain: +500

Euron Greyjoy: +800

Tormund Giantsbane: +800

Bronn: +1000

The Hound: +1200

Jorah Mormont: +1400

Davos Seaworth: +1600

Does everybody share the same first observation that I did here? No major character is expected to get knocked out first. (RELATED: A New Study Predicts Who Will Die In Final ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Season. It Could Be A Bloodbath)

That’s good news. I might have to become a recluse if they took down my girl Daenerys early in the season.

I would be absolutely devastated. We all know that she’s my girl and that Daenerys is the true hero of the show. This is just a fact everybody should come to accept.

Other than her, Jon Snow and Tyrion, they can all die in my eyes. Let the blood flow. I couldn’t care less if Yara gets her throat slit or stabbed to death. Her death would mean nothing to me.

Let the carnage rain down from the high heavens for the eighth and final season. It really can’t get here soon enough.

You can catch season eight on HBO in April. It’s going to be awesome.

