Alabama Football Player LaBryan Ray Arrested On Public Intoxication Charge

Alabama football player LaBryan Ray is going to be in some seriously hot water after being arrested Friday night.

AL.com reported the following details:

LaBryan Ray, who just completed his sophomore season, was booked by the Tuscaloosa Police Department on Friday, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Office’s arrest database. Bond was set at $500, while details of his arrest were not immediately available.

That’s not a lot to go off of at all, but I can promise you that Nick Saban isn’t going to like this at all. Saban is notorious for his temper and his hatred for distractions. (RELATED: Clemson Beats A labama For National Title)

Ray, who was a major recruit coming out of high school, getting arrested is a distraction and it’s likely bound to get him an up close look at the legendary coach’s temper.

What is Ray doing? Doesn’t he have friends that can get him under control if he’s allegedly had a bit too much to drink?

That’s rule one of being a star athlete. Surround yourself with people who can keep you under control. You would think people at Alabama would especially be taught this little lesson, considering how high profile the program is.

I wish I could be a fly on the wall when he sits down with Saban to explain this situation. First, they lose to Clemson and then one of his best players going forward gets arrested.

Not a great situation at all.

