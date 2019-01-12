Duke Beats Florida State On Buzzer-Beater From Cam Reddish

Your first name

Duke beat Florida State Saturday 80-78 in an incredible game.

The Blue Devils went on the road to steal a win from the Seminoles when Cam Reddish hit a game-winning three point shot as the clock expired.

Just how crazy was this shot? Well, FSU apparently thought the best strategy to preserve their 78-77 lead was to leave a guy wide open to take a shot. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)

Yes, I’m being dead serious. They let Reddish take a wide open game winning shot off the inbound pass.

How does that happen? Honestly, how do you let a guy get that wide open and take that shot? It’s just pathetic defense.

Coach K simply was smarter than everybody sitting on the other bench, and that’s why he’s such a legendary coach.

Duke sure does look unstoppable, even when they’re losing in the final seconds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb) on Jan 12, 2019 at 2:13pm PST

What a game and what a moment from Reddish. I’m sure that he won’t forget that anytime soon. Finally, Duke’s super dramatic video of the play is pretty funny.

That man @camreddish got me in my feelings pic.twitter.com/wlm295Ou7w — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 12, 2019

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter