Duke Beats Florida State On Buzzer-Beater From Cam Reddish
Duke beat Florida State Saturday 80-78 in an incredible game.
The Blue Devils went on the road to steal a win from the Seminoles when Cam Reddish hit a game-winning three point shot as the clock expired.
Just how crazy was this shot? Well, FSU apparently thought the best strategy to preserve their 78-77 lead was to leave a guy wide open to take a shot. (RELATED: Duke Basketball Star Zion Williamson Throws Down 360 Dunk Against Clemson)
Yes, I’m being dead serious. They let Reddish take a wide open game winning shot off the inbound pass.
CAM REDDISH! GAME-WINNER! pic.twitter.com/zNums3rKdK
— ESPN (@espn) January 12, 2019
How does that happen? Honestly, how do you let a guy get that wide open and take that shot? It’s just pathetic defense.
Coach K simply was smarter than everybody sitting on the other bench, and that’s why he’s such a legendary coach.
Duke sure does look unstoppable, even when they’re losing in the final seconds.
What a game and what a moment from Reddish. I’m sure that he won’t forget that anytime soon. Finally, Duke’s super dramatic video of the play is pretty funny.
That man @camreddish got me in my feelings pic.twitter.com/wlm295Ou7w
— Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 12, 2019