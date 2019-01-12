‘The Rock’ Fires Back Over ‘Fabricated’ Interview Attacking ‘Snowflake Generation’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted a message on Instagram Friday refuting a story claiming that he had ridiculed millennials in a recent interview.

“Settin’ the record straight,” Johnson’s caption began. “The interview never happened. Never said those words. 100% false. If I ever had an issue with someone, a group, community or a generation — I’d seek them out, create dialogue and do my best to understand them. Criticizing ain’t my style.

I don’t cast stones and we all get to be who we are.”

In the video he shared, the “Ballers” star stated that the reported interview had never even happened. “100 percent fabricated,” he laughed. “I was quite baffled when I woke up this morning.”

“You know it’s not a real DJ interview if I’m ever insulting a group, a generation, or anyone,” Johnson continued, saying, “That’s not me, that’s not who I am.” (RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Is ‘Absolutely’ Considering A Political Run)

Johnson wrapped up the video with a nod to millennials, repeating once more that the interview was a fake, and added, “To the plurals, the boomers, the ‘snowflake generation’ — I don’t even know where that term came from. The tequila generation, the generation I just started, that’s a good one, you’ll want to join it.”

According to the reported interview, published by the UK tabloid The Daily Star, Johnson had criticized millennials by calling them the “snowflake generation” and saying, “So many good people fought for freedom and equality — but this generation (is) looking for a reason to be offended.”

The Daily Star has since pulled the story from its website.

