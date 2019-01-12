HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Loses To Purdue 84-80 In Overtime Thriller

My beloved Wisconsin Badgers fell to Purdue late Friday night 84-80 in overtime.

After coming home from a coworker’s going-away happy hour, I thought I’d settle in for some nice Big Ten basketball action.

I figured Purdue isn’t that good. This should be an easy win. Well, as usual, it turns out I had no idea what I was talking about it came to Wisconsin athletics. (RELATED: Wisconsin Crushes Penn State)

To quote somebody I talked to on the phone during the first half, “I’m not impressed.”

I don’t know how to fix this team or make us more consistent, but I know that something has to change. That much is obvious. We can’t just have Ethan Happ being the only one consistently capable of scoring.

I’m also not overly happy with the way the loss was handled by the program. Losing is never acceptable, and there’s nothing that’s a good loss.

Losing by 100 or losing by one is still losing. You show me a good loser and I’ll show you a loser. That’s why I couldn’t believe the Badgers sent a tweet after the game that included, “Heck of a Big Ten battle tonight.”

Ethan Happ finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists for the #Badgers, but Carsen Edwards and Purdue pull out the overtime win tonight in Madison

Again, we lost. Don’t try to sugarcoat it. We lost. It’s that simple. Don’t tell me how great the “battle” was. Go out there and prove to me that a game like this won’t happen again.

Hookstead, out!

