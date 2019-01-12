Hillary Clinton Laments Longest Government Shutdown In US History

After the partial government shutdown hit a record 22 days on Saturday former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton sent a tweet urging Americans to call their representatives.

“The costs are already high,” Clinton said on her Twitter account. “People are missing paychecks, losing business, or working without pay. Our national parks are overrun with trash. The FDA and FBI warn of the harm to our food safety and national security.” (RELATED: Donald Trump Just Beat This Record Of Bill Clinton’s — But It’s Not Necessarily A Good Thing)

The former first lady also tweeted out the phone numbers for the congressional switchboard and all four Kentucky and Washington, D.C. offices for Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. (RELATED: Hillary Clinton Says 2018 Was ‘A Dark Time For The Country’ In Instagram Post)

Americans can’t afford another day. Call your senator and demand a vote to re-open: (202) 224-3121 And make sure your friends and family in Kentucky call @senatemajldr: Louisville: (502) 582-6304

Lexington: (859) 224-8286

Bowling Green: (270) 781-1673

Washington: (202) 224-2541 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 12, 2019



“Make sure your friends and family in Kentucky call [McConnell].”

The federal government entered into a partial shutdown on December 22 and neither side has shown any sign of relenting on their demands.

Follow William Davis on Twitter