Police Confiscate Gun From Kindergartner

Police confiscated a handgun from an Ohio kindergarten student after someone saw the child carrying a suspicious object into school.

Columbus Division of Police received word of a 6-year-old boy walking with “what appeared to be a heavy object” in his pants, according to the department’s Facebook post Friday. The gun was retrieved from the student at Columbus Africentric Early College’s entrance.

The child will not be charged by police due to being so young. It was unclear how the boy obtained the firearm and whether it was loaded. An investigation is ongoing. (RELATED: DeSantis Suspends Sheriff After Poor Response To Parkland Shooting)

“Please know that the student who brought the weapon will face appropriate discipline,” school principal Tyree Pollard said in a letter sent to parents, according to 10TV. “Columbus City Schools has a Zero Tolerance policy on possession of any kind of weapon, real or fake. Students will face disciplinary actions, including the potential of suspension or expulsion, if found to be in possession of any item deemed potentially dangerous to themselves or others in a school environment.”

The school serves students in grades K-12.

Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Division of Police did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

