Man Pulls Gun Outside Oregon School, Police Shoot Him Dead

Police killed a man who drew a gun while being escorted off the premises of an Oregon middle school Friday.

The man was forced out of Cascade Middle School in Eugene, Oregon, over a custody dispute, The Associated Press reported Friday. The school was put on lockdown for close to four hours.

The shooting occurred outside of the school at 10:27 a.m., according to a Eugene Police Department Facebook post Friday.

“As officers were escorting the male from the school, he produced a firearm and a struggle ensued,” the police department wrote. “During the struggle the subject was shot by police and is now deceased.”

No students were hurt, The AP reported. Police led small groups of students to a nearby church to meet up with parents in the afternoon.



The middle school set up a “care room” with counselors to support students throughout the day.

“We will resume school at the regular time on Monday and will have the Care Room set up for any students who need that support,” the school’s website said. “We will communicate about any specific plans or changes to the typical school day on Sunday evening.” (RELATED: Here’s How An Indiana School Prevented Another Devastating School Shooting)

Eugene Police Department and Cascade Middle School did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

