REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Is Excellent In New Episode ‘Things Not Seen’

I finally got around to seeing the latest episode of “SEAL Team” on CBS, and it was awesome.

The plot of “Things Not Seen” revolved around rescuing an American woman that had made the mistake of running off to marry an ISIS fighter.

Naturally, you know that I was going to be in anything that involved a rescue mission, ISIS and Navy SEALs firing off a few rounds. It didn’t disappoint one bit.

Bravo Team’s latest mission was controversial, to say the least. What do you think? #SEALTeam pic.twitter.com/oEzY0gDNI8 — SEAL Team (@SEALTeamCBS) January 11, 2019

Of course, nothing can really go according to plan. The young woman was wired to blow if the Bravo team tried to snatch her and run. Obviously, that’s not an ideal situation.

Fortunately for the good guys, the SEAL was able to disarm the bombs, get her to safety and kill a few bad guys along the way. (RELATED: ‘SEAL Team’ Returns With A Bang In Latest Episode)

That’s always a good sign for America.

I’ve said this many times, and I’ll say it again for everybody here. CBS absolutely crushed a home run with “SEAL Team.” It’s without a doubt one of the coolest shows that I’ve ever seen, and the action is intense as hell.

However, it’s also about just more than that. It doesn’t paint our silent warriors as brainless killers. “SEAL Team” portrays them as highly intelligent, emotional at times, caring, flawed and everything else we see in reality.

War and being a warrior isn’t as simple as just picking up a gun and shooting people.

I can’t wait to see what we get in the next episode. I have no doubt that it’ll be great. The show hasn’t let me down yet and I don’t think it ever will.

P.S.: Davis was looking a bit like a badass in a cowboy hat.

