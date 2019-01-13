Democratic Sen. Chris Coons: Border Wall Is Not ‘Immoral’

Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons broke with the party line on Sunday, saying that a wall at the southern border is not “immoral.”

“I personally don’t think that a border wall is in and of itself immoral,” Coons told Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.” (RELATED: Democratic Senator Chris Coons Refuses To Agree With Jeffrey Toobin’s Impeachment Charge)

.@ChrisCoons: “I agree with the advice that Lindsey Graham just gave to the President which is that he should reopen the government and we should spend several weeks negotiating over what we can all agree on. I personally don’t think that a border wall is in of itself immoral.” pic.twitter.com/POfNzyncR0 — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) January 13, 2019



Coons called for Trump and Congress to reopen the government and then resume further negotiations on immigration reform.

“I agree with the advice that Lindsey Graham just gave President Trump which is that he should reopen the government and that we should spend several weeks negotiating over what we can all agree on,” Coons said.

Prominent Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have repeatedly called President Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion to build a barrier on the southern border “immoral.”

