Cleveland Browns Release Cringeworthy Introduction For Head Coach Freddie Kitchens

The Cleveland Browns might want to examine their social media game.

New head coach Freddie Kitchens announced his introduction to the fans in a recently released video, and it’s painful.

I actually found myself cringing as Kitchens was talking in the short post on Twitter. You can watch it below.

“I’m your new head coach, Freddie Kitchens. Let’s roll.” pic.twitter.com/ZmZn76KCUZ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 12, 2019

What the hell were the Browns thinking with this video? Are they in the comedy business or in the business of winning football games?

Last time I checked, we go to comedy clubs for jokes and we go to the football stadiums to watch the game. Let’s not try to mix the two. (RELATED: Cleveland Browns Hire Freddie Kitchens As Their New Head Coach)

Besides, I’m pretty sure Kitchens should be outside working with Mayfield instead of making videos for Twitter. I guess that’s just the attitude that separates winners and losers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Jan 12, 2019 at 1:31pm PST

I thought the Browns might have had some bright moments on the horizon. After seeing the video above, I am very skeptical.

This dude doesn’t sound ready at all to run an NFL team. Have fun, Cleveland! Some more seasons of missing the playoffs are right around the corner.

