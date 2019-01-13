De Blasio Refuses To Rule Out 2020 Bid

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is leaving the door open for a White House run in 2020.

In a Sunday morning interview with Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State Of The Union,” de Blasio said that while he was focused on his duties as mayor of America’s biggest city, he also made clear that he “never rules things out.” (RELATED: De Blasio Rolls Out ‘Free’ Health Care Plan For Everyone. Yes, Including Illegal Immigrants)

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on if he is considering a 2020 presidential bid: “I never rules things out because you never know what life brings, but I am focused on the work I am doing now.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/DrwQLqNJWM — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) January 13, 2019



“You never know what life brings,” de Blasio said. “But I am focused on the work I am doing now.”

De Blasio also took the opportunity to slam ‘moderate’ Democrats who he feels are holding the party back. (RELATED: De Blasio Plants Flag Left Of Andrew Gillum-Claims The ‘Wrong People’ Have All The Money)

“There is still, I think, a lack of recognition that if you have tens of millions of people hurt, we’re not speaking to them,” de Blasio said. “Donald Trump spoke to them.”

