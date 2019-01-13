Drew Brees Celebrates Milestone Birthday With Playoff Win

Tuesday, Jan. 15 is New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ 40th birthday, and he’s got even more of a reason to celebrate.

Brees and the Saints advanced to their first NFC Championship game since 2009, after a 20-14 divisional-round win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

This past season was one of Brees’ best since he entered the league in 2001, as he passed for nearly 4,000 yards and 32 touchdowns, all while completing an NFL record 74.4 percent of his passes. It was truly a year to remember for Brees, who is one of the leading contenders for the 2018 NFL MVP award. (RELATED: Drew Brees Sets Wild Career Milestone In Loss To The Cowboys)



Of course, Brees is perhaps best known for helping build a winning team in the city of New Orleans after the city was at a low point in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The high point of his career was delivering a Super Bowl to the championship-starved city, when he out-dueled Peyton Manning to lead the Saints to a 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl 44.

Coming out of college at 5’11” Brees had a lot of doubters, but he has silenced all of them while changing the position of quarterback forever.

Brees is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time and even at the age of 40, he’s far from finished.

