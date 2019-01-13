Sen. Gillibrand Meets With Prominent Feminist Leaders Ahead Of 2020

New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand appears to be signaling the type of campaign she wants to run ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Gillibrand met with a group of about 20 feminist leaders on Saturday, BuzzFeed reported. According to the report, Gillibrand made it clear that she intended to run for president and asked for their help. Prominent feminist activist Gloria Steinem was among those at the meeting according to the report. (RELATED: Kirsten Gillibrand Heads To Iowa As She Makes A Major Move For 2020 Presidential Run)

The junior senator from New York appears to be focused on identity and gender politics, as she tries carve out a niche in a crowded Democratic primary field. Last month she tweeted that the future is “female,” and “intersectional.”

Gillibrand has come under fire in some liberal establishment circles for her forceful calls for Al Franken to resign following sexual misconduct allegations, as well as her stated belief that former President Bill Clinton should have resigned following the exposure of his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

