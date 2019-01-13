‘Action Will Be Taken’: McCarthy Promises Repercussions For Steve King’s Remarks

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy promises to take action against Iowa Rep. Steve King, following his comments about white supremacy.

King told The New York Times in an interview that he didn’t understand how “white supremacist” or “white nationalist” were offensive terms. It was the latest in a history of inflammatory comments by King, and one that has him in hot water with his party. (RELATED: Steve King Wants To Know How ‘White Supremacist’ Became Offensive)

.@GOPLeader says “action will be taken” in response to @SteveKingIA‘s comments. He says there will be a “serious conversation” about King’s future and role. After our interview, McCarthy told @margbrennan he is reviewing whether King should keep his committee assignments. pic.twitter.com/YD3LpgfHEU — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 13, 2019



“Action will be taken,” McCarthy told CBS’s “Face The Nation” on Sunday. “I’m having a serious conversation with Congressman Steve King on his future and role in this Republican Party.”

McCarthy didn’t specify what actions could be taken with King, but said he planned to sit down with the Iowa lawmaker on Monday.

“I will not stand back as a leader of this party believing in this nation that all are created equal, that that stands or continues to stand and has any role with us,” McCarthy said.

King has been widely condemned by members of his own party, including both senators from his home state.

