Lindsey Graham Has Harsh Words For Dems Who Might Make Next SCOTUS Confirmation Ugly

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham had harsh words on Sunday for Democrats who might balk at potential replacements for any upcoming Supreme Court vacancies.

“They should have thought of that before they changed the rules,” he said.

WATCH:

In light of the recent health concerns surrounding Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, pundits and even the White House have begun to take “gingerly preparations” for the possibility that there may be another vacancy to fill during President Donald Trump’s time in office.

“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace asked Graham about the potential for another disastrous confirmation hearing, saying, “if you got Donald Trump — again, this is if — you have Donald Trump replacing a liberal icon like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, isn’t that a formula for — I mean, doesn’t that make the Kavanaugh hearings look like a tea party?” (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Explodes On Senate Committee Over Kavanaugh Process)

“They should have thought of that before they changed the rules,” Graham fired back, referencing former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s invocation of the nuclear option for judicial nominees. (RELATED: As Kavanaugh Hearsin Looms, One Senate Democrat Regrets Abolishing Filibuster)

“They try to destroy conservative judges. This decision by Harry Reid and Chuck Schumer may come back to haunt them but I am dead set on making sure it is a conservative nominee,” Graham continued, reminding Wallace that when Democrats were in power, he had voted to confirm Obama nominees Sotomayor and Kagan. “And elections have consequences. The rules of the Senate were changed not by me, by them, and we had to do it on the Supreme Court because they would not give us any votes to nominate anybody and Kavanaugh was a fine man, they tried to destroy him. All this is going to come back to haunt them one day.”

