Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Is The First Big 12 Quarterback To Win An NFL Playoff Game
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pulled off a pretty cool accomplishment Saturday night when he defeated the Colts.
Mahomes became the first Big 12 quarterback to win an NFL playoff game. Yes, it’s 2019 and the Big 12 finally got an NFL playoff win. (RELATED: Here Were The Best Moments From Wild Card Weekend In The NFL)
Granted, the conference has only been around since 1994, but that’s still insane.
Patrick Mahomes is the 1st Big 12 quarterback to ever win a playoff game
— Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) January 13, 2019
I really don’t understand how that’s possible. The conference has existed for a quarter of a century. Yet, the more I think about it, the more I realize I really struggle when I try to name star QBs from the Big 12.
View this post on Instagram
This means he also has the chance to be the first Big 12 quarterback to win a Super Bowl. Given from what I saw during the Chiefs win over the Colts, that offense is cooking right now.
It’s downright absurd how quickly Kansas City can get up and down the field.
View this post on Instagram
Mahomes just keeps stacking up records and accomplishments. This dude is going to be a star for a very long time in the league.