REPORT: Kyler Murray Wants $15 Million To Play For The Oakland A’s

Kyler Murray reportedly wants a ton of cash to stick with the Oakland A’s over entering the NFL draft.

According to Mike Leslie, Murray wants $15 million from the A’s. Otherwise, he’ll enter the NFL draft on Monday. It’s unclear if the Oklahoma Sooners Heisman winner wants $15 million on top of his nearly $5 million signing bonus or just $15 million total. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Expected To Enter The NFL Draft, Likely Will Be 1st Round Pick)

According to a source close to the situation, Kyler Murray’s number is $15M. He wants big time money to stick with baseball, otherwise he will enter the NFL draft tomorrow. The A’s are doing everything they can, sending their top brass, led by Billy Beane, to meet with him. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) January 13, 2019

That is a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played pro baseball at any money. I’ve said for a long time that I think Murray can hang in the NFL, and there’s a lot of money to be made as a quarterback in the league.

Clearly, he wants NFL first round money to stick with baseball. You can’t blame the guy. Everybody wants to get paid and he’s using all the leverage he has.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Aug 22, 2018 at 8:35pm PDT

Should the A’s pay him? Probably not. That’s just too much money in my mind for an unproven prospect.

Let him go to the NFL and maybe give him a shot if it doesn’t work. Handing a guy $15 million before you know what you’re getting just seems insane in the MLB.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on May 3, 2018 at 9:56pm PDT

Things are about to get real wild for Murray, and I can’t wait to see what decision he makes tomorrow.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter