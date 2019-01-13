Photo Gets Released From Sean Payton’s Super Bowl Money Stunt With The Saints

We finally have a look at New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton’s stunt to motivate his players ahead of the playoffs.

Payton lit the league on fire when it was reported he rolled the Lombardi Trophy and over $200,000 in cash into the Saints locker room to light a fire underneath his players. (RELATED: Sean Payton Shows Saints Players The Lombardi Trophy And Cash To Give Them Super Bowl Motivation)

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted out a photo of the trophy and cash, and it’s just as sick as you’d expect.

You heard the story from @JonDeTrinis of #Saints coach Sean Payton coming into his locker room with armed guards, cash and a Super Bowl trophy as motivation? For the first time, here is what it looked like: pic.twitter.com/DVij0t77z9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2019

I love this move from Payton, and he’s gonna look even smarter if they come out and destroy the Eagles this afternoon.

It takes some guts and creativity to roll that much cash and the trophy into the locker room. You’re just setting it all down on the table.

Payton was making it crystal clear what was at stake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints) on Jan 13, 2019 at 5:03am PST

I might just have to take the Saints by about a billion today now that I’ve seen what this stunt looked like with my own eyes.

The Eagles might not even want to show up at this point.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter