Snoop Dogg Commentates NHL Game Between The Kings And Penguins

Snoop Dogg was hilarious on the mic during the Kings’ 5-2 win over the Penguins Saturday.

The legendary rapper dropped some amazing commentary during a dustup between players from the two sides.

It might not have been the most traditional broadcast during an NHL game, but it was damn funny. You can watch the video below.

Snoop Dogg should be in the booth commentating every sport ever from now on pic.twitter.com/rcdqQ3X7J4 — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) January 13, 2019

I think I speak for everybody here when I say that we need Snoop now commentating games around the clock. (RELATED: One Of The Greatest Players In NHL History Might Be Contemplating A Comeback)

That’s a level of excitement that I haven’t seen at a sporting event in a very long time. He brought some energy!

I’d pay a ton of money to see his reaction if there was an entire line brawl. He’d probably faint out of pure adrenaline.

Say whatever you want about his music, but there’s no doubt that Snoop Dogg is one of the most entertaining people on the planet. That’s a fact.

We need as much of him in the NHL as we can get.

