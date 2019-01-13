This Blender Is On Sale For A Fraction Of The Price Of A Vitamix

A strong blender is a great way to add more fruits and veggies to your diet. Make smoothies or blend ingredients for a healthy family dinner with the VAVAProfessional Countertop Blender. The 1200 watt blender is currently on sale for 34% off the original price.

VAVA Professional Countertop Blender on sale for $49.99

The VAVA Professional Countertop Blender is large enough to make healthy meals for your whole family but the personal cup can also blend a single serving of a smoothie after your workout. Take your drink on the go with the included travel cup and pitcher. Ensure you aren’t ingesting toxins as the VAVA Professional Countertop Blender is 100% BPA free and constructed with stainless steel.

Blenders like Vitamix can cost up to $300. Get the same quality at a fraction of the price with the VAVA Professional Countertop Blender for only $49.99

Up your kitchen game on a budget when you buy the VAVA Professional Countertop Blender in the Daily Caller shop for a sales price of $49.99.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.