Walls Across America: George Soros’ Great Wall

President Trump has often noted that America’s rich and powerful chose to live behind large walls for protection.

“Some have suggested a barrier is immoral,” Trump said during a national address from the Oval Office last week about the border wall. “Then why do wealthy politicians build walls, fences and gates around their homes?”

“They don’t build walls because they hate the people on the outside. But because they love the people on the inside,” the president claimed. “The only thing that is immoral is the politicians who do nothing and continue to allow more innocent people to be so horribly victimized.”

The president uses the example to make a case for the construction of a borer wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, the funding of which has currently spiraled the federal government into a partial shutdown. (RELATED: Trump: Government Shutdown Could Last As Long As A Year)

So do America’s politicians, moguls and celebrities really live behind walls? The Daily Caller set out to find the truth in a series called “Walls Across America.”

In our most recent episode, we set off to the Hamptons on Long Island, New York to investigate if one of the most influential leftists on the planet choses to live behind a wall.

Billionaire George Soros is one of the most prominent progressives on the planet. Soros founded the Open Society Foundations, which exists to advance a global progressive agenda. The foundation donates billions of dollars to liberal causes including those that advocate for global open borders and immigration reform.

Soros has long owned a palatial estate in the Hamptons. So how does this progressive billionaire chose to protect the things he loves? We investigated:

In our first episode of “Walls Across America,” we traveled to President Obama’s mansion in Washington, D.C. to investigate Trump’s claim that Obama has a “10-foot wall” around his house.

President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound. I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2018

