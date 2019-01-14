Alabama Quarterback Jalen Hurts Needs To Transfer To Wisconsin

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts should transfer to Wisconsin if he wants to find the perfect fit.

Hurts is currently in the NCAA transfer portal, which means teams from around the country are allowed to speak with him. Houston was listed as the early favorite, but the options for the dynamic runner are pretty open.

You know where he should go if he wants to find the perfect fit with a program capable of winning right now? He needs to transfer to Wisconsin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@thefuture_____2) on Dec 1, 2018 at 6:42pm PST

Hear me out here. Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook’s future is unknown, superstar freshman recruit Graham Mertz could redshirt this upcoming season and that would mean Hurts could play immediately.

Unlike some other programs that Hurts might consider, the Badgers are built to win right now. Houston might be a solid place to play football at, but it won’t provide Hurts the opportunity to win a national title. (RELATED: Houston Favored To Land Jalen Hurts If He Transfers From Alabama)

Wisconsin is loaded with talent, and has arguably the best running back in America in Jonathan Taylor. Hurts and Taylor in the backfield together would be borderline unstoppable. That read option attack would be absolutely disgusting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Dec 21, 2018 at 8:11pm PST

Do I know if Hurts will even consider Wisconsin or if the Badgers would have interest now that Mertz is on campus? Not a clue, but I do know that my squad gives Hurts one of his best options to win right now.

You can’t put a price on that. The last big time QB to play for Wisconsin was Russell Wilson, and we all know how that ended.

If the dual-threat gunslinger wants another shot at winning a title, then he has to give Wisconsin a serious look. There’s no question about it.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter