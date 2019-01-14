Chicago Woman With Concealed Carry License Shoots And Kills Would-Be Robber

A 25-year-old Chicago woman with a concealed carry license shot and killed a man who attempted to rob her at gunpoint last week.

Police say the armed 19-year-old man approached the young woman at a bus stop in Chicago’s Fernwood neighborhood Tuesday morning. Surveillance video captured across the street from the bus stop shows a struggle between the two before the woman pulls out her own firearm and shoots the man in the neck.

The man took off running but was later found by police and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a report by ABC 7 Chicago, the area is known to be dangerous and women routinely arm themselves to make sure they don’t fall victim to similar attacks. In August, Chicago residents marched against the city’s escalating gun violence. (RELATED: Kanye West Fiercely Defends Second Amendment In Oval Office Meeting)

“It’s tragic that he did die, but the lady had to do what she had to do,” Bianca Daniel, a local resident, said about the bus stop incident. “I’m kinda of proud that, like, that’s what she did because she stuck up for herself.”

The suspect was identified by police as Laavion Goings. The woman suffered only minor injuries and police will not file charges in the case.

