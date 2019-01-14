Chris Pratt Reportedly Shelled Out A TON Of Money For His Fiancée’s Engagement Ring

Now that Chris Pratt is officially on his way to getting married a second time, many of us want to know how much his lucky future wife’s ring cost.

And while his relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger seems effortless, it appears that Pratt had to spend the big bucks to ensure his girlfriend of seven months would say yes. According to Page Six, the “Jurassic World” star likely spent between $150,000 to $250,000 — or possibly more — on the stunning diamond. (RELATED: Chris Pratt Gets Engaged To Katherine Schwarzenegger)

Both Pratt and Schwarzenegger are something of Hollywood royalty. Pratt, 39, has appeared in countless blockbusters, including “Guardians Of The Galaxy,” “Jurassic World,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Zero Dark 30.” Schwarzenegger, 29, is the eldest daughter of actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well as the daughter of Maria Shriver, who is the grand-niece of John F. Kennedy.

View this post on Instagram #sheryllowejewelry A post shared by Katherine Schwarzenegger (@katherineschwarzenegger) on Nov 26, 2018 at 5:45pm PST

This will be Chris Pratt’s second marriage to a star. His first marriage to actress Anna Faris lasted just under 10 years. The exes share a child together, six-year-old Jack.

The two appear to have gotten engaged late Sunday night or early Monday morning, as Pratt confirmed the news on Instagram around midnight. Congrats to the happy couple.

