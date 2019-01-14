Clemson Players Sing ‘God Bless The USA’ Before Trump Appearance

A group of Clemson football players burst into a rendition of “God Bless the USA” minutes before President Donald Trump came out to greet them during their White House visit.

The players, staff members, and other attendees had been waiting several minutes for the president’s appearance, and at times amused themselves by chanting the school’s fight song. At one point, right before President Trump appeared, a group began singing Lee Greenwood’s patriotic classic.

Some of the Clemson players are singing Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless The USA” as they wait for Trump. — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 14, 2019

WATCH: (the players begin singing around the 21 minute mark)

The team, led by head coach Dabo Swinney, were making their second White House visit after winning their second college football National Championship in the past three years. (RELATED: Clemson Offensive Coordinator Makes Special Stop During Team White House Visit)

Since most of the White House staff are furloughed because of the ongoing partial government shutdown, President Trump made news by treating the team to a massive fast food banquet.

