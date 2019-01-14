The National Champion Clemson Tigers Visited The White House And It Looked Like A Blast

To the victors go the spoils — and, apparently, the Big Macs.

The 2018 Clemson Tigers celebrated their college football national championship with President Trump at the White House on Monday.

The champs to celebrate in style, with some “great American food,” including Big Mac’s, Baconators, and probably more than a few left over Filet-O Fish.

President Trump and the White House will host Clemson tonight in celebration of the National Championship. Trump says they’ll serve “McDonalds, Wendys, and Burger King…some pizza. I really mean it. Their favorite food. So we’ll see what happens.”pic.twitter.com/t8WUxGXLeY — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) January 14, 2019

In case you thought POTUS was kidding:

POTUS with “great American food” for Clemson Tigers visiting WH. pic.twitter.com/VgmQeXNhk6 — Roberta Rampton (@robertarampton) January 14, 2019

I’m not sure if this is the type of nutrition the Tiger’s coaching staff likes to feed their players, but I’m sure head coach Dabo Swinney and co. won’t mind this presidential four-course fast food feast. After all, it’s not like any games are taking place anytime soon. (RELATED: Clemson Upsets Alabama To Start Their Own Dynasty)

And, due to the partial government shutdown, the entire meal was paid for by Trump himself.

WH: POTUS is paying for all the fast food at the Clemson reception pic.twitter.com/wsUDvHoaa8 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) January 14, 2019

The defending champion Tigers’ don’t start their quest for a repeat until August 29, when they host Georgia Tech. That’s a long time between now and then. Surely that’s enough time to recover from this diet.

It was a heck of a night for the Clemson football program and well deserved. Who would have thought when Dabo Swinney was hired a little over a decade ago that he would lead his team to the White House, not once but twice? What he’s accomplished at Clemson is truly one of the most impressive feats in the history of college sports.

#Clemson coach Dabo Swinney holds court in the White House East Room. “Our program is going to be defined by the type of men are produced here.” pic.twitter.com/MMCcuS6b1r — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) January 15, 2019



