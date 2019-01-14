It’s Hard To Believe Dove Cameron Turns 23 Today. Check Out Some Of Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW]

Today, January 15, is Dove Cameron’s birthday.

The Disney Channel star and singer turns 23 years old and is considered one of the hottest rising stars in Hollywood today. (RELATED: Disney Star Arrested After Allegedly Making Bonehead Mistake With Gun At An Airport)

Born Chloe Celeste Hosterman, Dove Cameron grew up in Washington state but moved to Los Angeles with her family when she was just 14 years old. When she was 15, her father passed away and she changed her name to Dove, which is a nickname he regularly used for her.

Dove quickly became a star when she was cast as Alanna in the Disney Channel show “Bits and Pieces.” She was subsequently cast in the Disney Show, “Liv and Maddie,” and played both roles of Liv and Maddie Rooney. She then went on to star in the fantasy film “The Descendants” and its following two sequels as Mal, the daughter of Maleficent.

Cameron is one of the busiest women in show business, but that doesn’t mean she lets her Instagram game slows down. Check out some of her best photos below.