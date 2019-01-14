HBO Releases Incredible ‘Band Of Brothers’ Video. Fans Will Absolutely Love It

HBO recently released an incredible video from its hit series “Band of Brothers.”

The incredible mini-series chronicles the story of Easy Company, 506th Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division during World War II from their start of training through the end of the war.

Fans the show will absolutely love the two minute video, which encourages viewers to check it out nearly 18 years after it aired for the first time. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Give it a watch below. I promise that you won’t regret it.

I want everybody to listen up to what I’m about to say. “Band of Brothers” is the greatest thing ever put on film during my lifetime, and it might be the greatest ever in the history of film.

Nothing has ever captured the horror and stakes of WWII like the Stephen Ambrose series did. Richard Winters and all the other men are American heroes, and this saga was truly only a fraction of the respect and attention they deserve.

The audience feels the pain of the soldiers, we laugh with them during the lighthearted moments and we cringe when we see one of our favorite characters die.

An emotional roller coaster is a sign of a great product, and that’s exactly what “Band of Brothers” produced.

Do yourself a huge favor and check it out if you haven’t already. Then, come back here and tell me how correct I was when I suggested it.

