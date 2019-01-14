Remember The Homeless Man Who Helped Out A Chiefs Player? His Random Act Of Kindness Was Just Returned

Dave Cochran, the homeless man who helped Chiefs guard Jeff Allen get his car out of the snow before his playoff game against the Colts, experienced a random act of kindness of his own Monday.

We reported on the original story. Cochran is a Kansas City native who’s been living out of his black Suburban with his girlfriend. He noticed Allen’s car was stuck in the snow before the Chiefs’ game against the Colts on Saturday, so he helped him get to safety (and to victory) using his own car.

Allen was so touched by the man’s assistance that he used Twitter to track him down. He offered Cochran tickets to next Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Even cooler: Cochran says he’s never been to a Chiefs game before. (RELATED: A Homeless Man Helped A Chiefs Player Get To The Playoff Game. What Happens Next Is What Makes Sports Awesome)

“It’s like a dream come true,” Cochran said. “I saw the message this morning, and I am not going to fake with you—call me soft if you want to, homeboys—I started bawling to know he is a man of his word and he reached out to contact me.”

And now, more Kansas City natives are pitching in to make a difference in Cochran’s life.

Local Kansas City news station KMBC 9 reports that the Kansas City Glass Guys offered to repair Cochran’s car windows, completely free of charge.

Cochran had been living out of his car, however most of the windows were missing from the decade-old SUV. With chilly Missouri temperatures often dipping below freezing at night, Cochran’s new windows are bound to make a difference.

An emotional Cochran can be seen at the right-hand side of the photo, overcome with emotion. And to think, it all started with a random act of kindness.

Now, it seems like the Chiefs have even more to play for come Sunday.

Follow Jena on Twitter