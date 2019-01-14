Illegal Alien Arrested For Alleged Assault Of 11-Year-Old Had Been Deported Multiple Times

Illegal immigrant Jose Manuel Tiscareno Hernandez, 31, has been arrested in Conroe, Texas, for the alleged aggravated sexual assault of an 11-year-old child.

Man arrested for sexual assault of child in Conroe https://t.co/nDKV6GvNsD — Conroe Courier (@ConroeCourier) January 13, 2019

Hernandez is presently being held in Montgomery County Jail on account of his immigration status, as well as his alleged sexual assault of a minor, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Hernandez’s victim “was 11 years old when the abuse started.”

On Thursday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit executed a search warrant in the 400 Block of Gladstell in Conroe, Texas, for the aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Investigators reported that Hernandez was not home at the time they searched the residence. According to investigators, Hernandez was attempting to flee the United States and return to Mexico, evading law enforcement.

The Courier of Montgomery County reported that Hernandez had previously been deported from the United States "on multiple occasions." Due to Hernandez's history of illegal immigration, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold has been requested, which would turn him over into federal custody once he is released from his jail sentence.