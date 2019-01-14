Anonymous Twitter Guy Turns Out To Be Better Reporter Than Jim Acosta

Your first name

This is bad, you guys, and you might have missed it.

An anonymous Twitter user spent his Friday night absolutely dismembering the border diary of CNN’s Jim Acosta. Acosta, for his part, spent Thursday filing short video diaries from McAllen, Texas.

One such video — featuring Acosta standing near a barrier — drew jeers from a few reporters on Twitter and even from President Donald Trump himself. (Trump: Government Shutdown Could Last As Long As A Year)

His last video, shot by a portion of the border with no fence, was seemingly a direct response to President Donald Trump’s criticism. As if to make the idea of border security seem like a joke, Acosta playfully pointed out a shuffleboard court adjacent from the US border.

Last video of the day. Found a beautiful spot on the Rio Grande where there is no wall. No fence. Just the river. Oh and there’s shuffleboard. pic.twitter.com/AGJioY7Bge — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 11, 2019

For a Twitter user going by the handle “Techno Fog,” enough was enough. Either Acosta didn’t know, or he chose not to say, that the waterfront town he was reporting from is basically a Border Patrol firm base with a geographically advantageous position.

I try not to get autobiographical, but I lived 5 minutes from that RV park (Chimney Park). I’m an expert on the area. Let me tell you why there’s no fence. https://t.co/Q8jFrypINW — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 11, 2019

Now, to start, we should tell you that we reached out to “Techno Fog” a few days later. He verified to us his years living in the area and his identity, which we will not disclose for privacy concerns.

Ostensibly CNN sent Acosta down there to do actual reporting. Instead, with tweets like (emphasis ours) “I found some steel slats down on the border. But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation,” it appeared as if Acosta simply went down there to advocate for a specific agenda.

The pristine riverfront area where Acosta was standing does not have a fence for a reason. “Techno Fog” gave Acosta a lesson in the geography and security of the area that has since gone viral. He broke down all of the obvious border security in the area that Acosta was either oblivious to or outright ignored:

For starters, there’s nothing on the Mexican side. Less urban density means less cover. Nowhere for smugglers to hide. Also – the Rio Grande is wider and deeper in this section than in other parts. It’s a logistical challenge. pic.twitter.com/eQVXiEXPSV — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 11, 2019

There’s LOTS of security in this area. CBP office is 10 mins away. pic.twitter.com/foXO1OrVhv — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 11, 2019

This section of the Rio Grande is constantly monitored by boats. I circled a gas station 6 minutes away (terrible food). That’s where they fill up the boats. The next door apartments are full of CBP/ICE/Texas DPS Agents. pic.twitter.com/nHTQfxZK73 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 11, 2019

The location is 10 minutes from the Anzalduas Int’l Bridge. An area of heightened security with a good amount of aircraft/helicopter activity. pic.twitter.com/Tr30Cykjpy — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 11, 2019

Also, there’s a levee just inside the TX side and an elevated road (pictured) that goes down to Granjeno TX (3 miles away). Levee ends at RV park; road continues. The levee road provides great visibility. CBP trucks there constantly. pic.twitter.com/29h75GxKT4 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 11, 2019

As a final layer of security, @GregAbbott_TX sent LOTS of DPS Troopers to the border. You see many on the south side of Mission TX (near RV park). They’ve helped tremendously. TLDR: Acosta doesn’t understand why there’s no fence at the RV park. — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 11, 2019

It gets worse for @acosta He was about 25 yards from a boat ramp sometimes used by Customs and Border Protection (CBP). He was 50 yards away from a vantage point routinely used by CBP. pic.twitter.com/EiDRq949kf — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 11, 2019

You can actually see Border Patrol SUVs stationed right next to the RV Park in Google Maps. It’s a natural observation point at the bend of the Rio Grande. (see pic 2) pic.twitter.com/rpkTZzkhJe — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 11, 2019

@cnitso adds some more info, along with her pic of the heightened guard/viewing station.https://t.co/MZcKkPB7o2 pic.twitter.com/WuZUV2tBvz — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 12, 2019

Other knowledgeable locals chimed in, noting that there are border patrol agents stationed “inside the park” Acosta was filming in.

I winter in this park. What Jim is not telling the people, is thatBorder Agents are stationed inside the park. That is why it looks quiet and peaceful. Jim is actually looking at the Agents, less than 100 feet away and their boats, equipped with big guns @FoxNews https://t.co/YNC7zGqMcS — cnitz (@cnitso) January 11, 2019

Multiple reporters and media personalities shared the viral thread, adding further insult to injury in a very bad week for Acosta.

OMG, Acosta has done it again. https://t.co/O6q9GVNEu3 — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 12, 2019

This is a thread every journalist should read. Jim Acosta pulled the reporter equivalent of a lawyer asking a question he didn’t already know the answer to. https://t.co/rI5WVAYAqE — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 11, 2019