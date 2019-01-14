Heisman Winner Kyler Murray Enters The NFL Draft

Your first name

Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray has entered the NFL draft.

Murray tweeted Monday afternoon, “I have declared for the NFL Draft.”

I have declared for the NFL Draft. — Kyler Murray (@TheKylerMurray) January 14, 2019

There’s no guarantee that this means he won’t ever play baseball, but it would appear like he’s giving football his attention right now.

I can’t blame him. The Oakland A’s had already committed a little under $5 million to him, but there’s a lot more money to be made in the NFL if he’s a first-round pick. (RELATED: Kyler Mu rray Expected To Enter The NFL Draft, Likely Will Be 1st Round Pick)

Right now, that’s exactly where I’d have him going. In fact, he could even be a top 10 pick.

You can bet everything that you have that the MLB and the Oakland A’s aren’t happy about this decision at all.

They both tried to do everything they could to secure his future in baseball. Clearly, it hasn’t worked as of right now. (RELATED: Oakland A’s And The MLB Working Hard To Keep Kyler Murray In Baseball)

The 2018 Heisman winner is almost certainly now headed to the NFL and his baseball career is going to be put on ice for the foreseeable future.

Now, Kliff Kingsbury needs to do the right thing and take him first overall. That would really set the sports world on fire.

I can’t wait to see what Murray does in the NFL. It’s going to be a blast.

